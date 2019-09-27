Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lowered Its Zebra Technologies Class A (ZBRA) Holding by $54.62 Million as Stock Value Rose; Merck& Co. (MRK) Stake Boosted by Oakwood Capital Management Llc

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Merck& Co. Inc. (MRK) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 88,472 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42M, up from 83,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck& Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.88. About 7.53 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Use Gemone Editing in Gut Bacteria Study; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Study’s Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Also Isn’t Expected to Reach Statistical Significance; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Class A (ZBRA) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 260 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 21,469 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51 billion, down from 21,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 203,524 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.19M for 16.74 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,337 are held by Btc Capital Management Inc. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 109,303 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 190 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs has 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 125 shares. Comm Bank stated it has 3,160 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Boston Family Office Ltd accumulated 1.49% or 68,379 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Llc has 10,700 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Asset Management One Ltd invested 0.15% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 282,160 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Strategic Advisors Ltd Co holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 22,900 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 1,380 shares. Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.12% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 200 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $164.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,724 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).