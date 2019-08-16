Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Upped Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) Stake; Magnolia Oil & Gas Class A (MGY) Shorts Raised By 24.92%

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) stake by 10.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel acquired 15,849 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 171,564 shares with $4.52 billion value, up from 155,715 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co Reit now has $18.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 2.63 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A (NYSE:MGY) had an increase of 24.92% in short interest. MGY’s SI was 17.89M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 24.92% from 14.32M shares previously. With 1.30M avg volume, 14 days are for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A (NYSE:MGY)’s short sellers to cover MGY’s short positions. The SI to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A’s float is 17.48%. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 1.21 million shares traded. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has declined 8.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.81% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp has $16 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 54.98% above currents $9.84 stock price. Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp had 4 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magnolia Oil & Gas: High Margin, Free Cash Flow Story Continues – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magnolia Oil launches swap offer, consent solicitation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an gas and oil exploration and production company. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. It has activities in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. It has a 79.35 P/E ratio.

