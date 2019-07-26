Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Holds Position in Compass Minerals Int (CMP); Magnetar Financial Trimmed Its Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 83.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 4,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $319.67. About 140,634 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $244.70000; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Compass Minerals Int (CMP) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 10,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,147 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51B, up from 35,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Compass Minerals Int for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 429,671 shares traded or 37.25% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 1.18 million shares. Citigroup invested in 4,663 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 29,730 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 7,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 6,800 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,390 shares stake. Somerset accumulated 530 shares. Carroll Assocs accumulated 495 shares or 0% of the stock. 334,370 are owned by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Beacon Gru has invested 0.62% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 6,542 were reported by Qs Investors Limited Company. 500,000 were reported by Southpoint Advsr Limited Partnership. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com has 148,227 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 29,800 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 3,653 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. $105,080 worth of stock was bought by GRANT RICHARD S on Thursday, March 28. 700 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A. Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of stock. $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 406 shares to 25,650 shares, valued at $1.14B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,385 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd F (NYSE:CB).

Analysts await Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 15.24% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BIO’s profit will be $41.46 million for 57.49 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.76% negative EPS growth.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 591,495 shares to 594,295 shares, valued at $160.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 5,400 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 2,275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 2,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 247,192 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 366,874 shares. Utah Retirement Sys, Utah-based fund reported 3,997 shares. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 437 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 3,945 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Franklin Res reported 51,728 shares. Fmr invested 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). New York-based Beaconlight Cap Lc has invested 0.97% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). 3,548 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Profund Advsrs Llc has invested 0.04% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

