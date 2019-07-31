Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Keystone Financial Planning Has Boosted Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased Blackrock (BLK) stake by 162.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keystone Financial Planning Inc acquired 2,904 shares as Blackrock (BLK)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 4,692 shares with $2.01 million value, up from 1,788 last quarter. Blackrock now has $74.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $478.41. About 391,610 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY FIXED INCOME NET FLOWS $ 26,683 MLN; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Research Update; 06/03/2018 – Short-term bonds finally regaining their lustre – BlackRock; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of refinancing notes issued by BlackRock European CLO l Designated Activity Company; 19/04/2018 – LEG: BLACKROCK INTENDS TO EXERT INFLUENCE ON BOARD APPOINTMENTS; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Total Voting Rights; 08/05/2018 – BLACKROCK REPORTS 3.4% STAKE IN BIGLARI HOLDINGS AS OF APRIL 30; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding; 11/05/2018 – OZ MINERALS LTD OZL.AX – SEPARATELY, BLACKROCK AND ITS RELATED ENTITIES ACCEPTED TERMS FOR AN ABOUT 11.60% SHAREHOLDING IN AVANCO; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock Eyes Spare Change With Bet on Small-Time Investors

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 0.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel acquired 102 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 72,349 shares with $10.11 billion value, up from 72,247 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $350.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.08. About 4.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Among 5 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BlackRock has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $506's average target is 5.77% above currents $478.41 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gp Inc holds 0.09% or 1,128 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 32,267 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Opus Capital Gp Lc owns 1,250 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 485 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 379,893 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.16% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 7,985 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Assetmark stated it has 184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Independent Invsts, New York-based fund reported 494 shares. Optimum Inv reported 551 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.05% or 342,627 shares. Skylands Capital invested 1.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Segment Wealth stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Burke & Herbert Commercial Bank stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 101 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 33 shares to 17,092 valued at $3.39B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC) stake by 480 shares and now owns 3,132 shares. Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd owns 231,698 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 1.15% or 1.52 million shares. Illinois-based Optimum has invested 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 24,114 are held by Thomasville State Bank. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd stated it has 2.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 60,020 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Everett Harris & Ca reported 799,243 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4.89M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Limited invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Milestone Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 177,694 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 6.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 61,724 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management invested in 2,105 shares. Captrust Advisors invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hayek Kallen Mngmt stated it has 37,729 shares.