Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Trimmed By $20.65 Million Its Chubb LTD F (CB) Stake; Keycorp (KEY) Shorts Lowered By 1.71%

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased Chubb Ltd F (CB) stake by 0.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 140 shares as Chubb Ltd F (CB)’s stock rose 5.97%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 43,759 shares with $6.46 billion value, down from 43,899 last quarter. Chubb Ltd F now has $73.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $161.73. About 470,385 shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 12/04/2018 – CHUBB NAMES JIN LEE HEAD OF BANCASSURANCE FOR ASIA PACIFIC; 03/04/2018 – Chubb Preliminary 1Q Loss Attributable to Natural Catastrophes $305 Million; 15/03/2018 – Chubb and Oliver Wyman Release Research on Importance of Financial Advisors Addressing Insurance Needs for Holistic Wealth Mana; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 13/03/2018 – Grab and Chubb Sign Partnership to Provide In-App Insurance Products Throughout Southeast Asia; 01/05/2018 – Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Advances 4.3%; Volume Doubles; 04/04/2018 – Combined Insurance Receives Award for Business Excellence; 24/04/2018 – Chubb Reports First Quarter Per Share Net Income and Core Operating Income of $2.30 and $2.34, Respectively, Including Catastro; 08/05/2018 – Chubb Wins Celent Model Insurer Award for Its New Small Commercial Digital Platform; 09/05/2018 – Chubb Charitable Foundation Grant to Support International Rescue Committee’s Career Program

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) had a decrease of 1.71% in short interest. KEY’s SI was 14.57 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.71% from 14.83M shares previously. With 9.75M avg volume, 2 days are for Keycorp (NYSE:KEY)’s short sellers to cover KEY’s short positions. The SI to Keycorp’s float is 1.46%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 3.12M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased Packaging Corp Of Am (NYSE:PKG) stake by 1,045 shares to 10,666 valued at $1.03B in 2019Q2. It also upped United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) stake by 470 shares and now owns 31,110 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

More notable recent Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Combined Insurance Encourages Consumers to Learn About the Benefits of Life Insurance – PRNewswire” published on September 27, 2019, Twst.com published: “Chubb Limited: Chubb Limited to Hold its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chubb’s (NYSE:CB) Shareholders Feel About The 45% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Chubb (NYSE:CB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chubb has $16700 highest and $13500 lowest target. $158.50’s average target is -2.00% below currents $161.73 stock price. Chubb had 16 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, July 5. The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 22. Wells Fargo maintained Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $15600 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Compass Point given on Wednesday, May 29.

Analysts await Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.60 EPS, up 7.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $2.41 per share. CB’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 15.55 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual EPS reported by Chubb Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.08, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 1 investors sold CB shares while 7 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 276,299 shares or 4.47% more from 264,476 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv holds 10,078 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Benedict Financial Advsrs invested in 1.12% or 18,287 shares. 76,402 are held by Connors Investor Svcs Inc. Fruth Inv Mngmt has invested 0.41% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Baldwin Invest Lc owns 0.16% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 3,850 shares. American Rech & Communications reported 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co holds 135 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.3% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Penobscot Management Communication Inc has 17,457 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 92,170 shares stake. Rowland And Com Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 4.65% above currents $17.84 stock price. KeyCorp had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $2000 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp Halts Production at Key Gold Mine – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney will retire in May 2020, to be succeeded by Chris Gorman – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cannabis Could Be a Key Part of Shopify’s Growth – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, KeyCorp and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.90 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Company Of Vermont has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 11,001 shares. 373,391 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bancorp. The Tennessee-based Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.35% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 80,694 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Limited. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 2.70 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Acg Wealth reported 11,145 shares. Lumbard And Kellner Limited Liability Corporation has 1.22% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 11,613 shares. 8,775 are owned by Community Bankshares Na. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.05% or 1.53 million shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 70,716 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 38,740 are held by Pettee Invsts.