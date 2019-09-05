Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Duke Energy (DUK) by $14.94 Million as Share Value Declined; Joho Capital Has Boosted Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position by $975,480

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 166 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 24,397 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 billion, down from 24,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $93.97. About 2.10M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $202.72. About 2.42 million shares traded or 62.29% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 488,648 shares. Fund Management reported 105,297 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank accumulated 317 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,580 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Ks invested in 7,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Llc has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Eaton Vance reported 501,362 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Invest Svcs Wi owns 7,110 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 234,778 shares. Kings Point invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Randolph Company stated it has 96,432 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 26,274 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 6.63 million shares or 6.24% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management has 534,716 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 7,243 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.88 million activity.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.39M shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $172.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 1,791 shares to 82,407 shares, valued at $6.66B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.58 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

