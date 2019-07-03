Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Upped Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Stake By $17.93 Million; Icf International (ICFI)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Icf International Inc (ICFI) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 78 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 72 cut down and sold stock positions in Icf International Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 16.41 million shares, down from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Icf International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 59 Increased: 50 New Position: 28.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel acquired 600 shares as Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)’s stock declined 11.86%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 16,458 shares with $491.93M value, up from 15,858 last quarter. Cooper Tire & Rubber now has $1.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 266,794 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has risen 16.74% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Fincl Targets; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR JONES’ SUCCESSOR THAT INVOLVES INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL OF 14 PERCENT TO 16 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Financial Plans Include Mid-Term Growth in Volume, Operating Profit; 30/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SEES SECOND HALF OPER MARGIN 9%-11%; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR ANNUAL UNIT VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire: Jones to Remain in Her Current Role Until a Successor Is Named and Transition Is Completed; 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 04/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 185th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire CFO Ginger Jones to Retire as a Full-Time Executive Later This Year

More notable recent Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Cooper Tire & Rubber Company’s (NYSE:CTB) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cooper Tire & Rubber +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Huntington Bancorporation holds 1,100 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc reported 8,320 shares. The Georgia-based Rowland Company Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Personal Cap Advsr reported 6,731 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 46,499 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Ameriprise Fin Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 606,374 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 20,709 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 532,703 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Ghp Inv Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 37,070 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 13,700 shares. 53,988 were reported by Wilen Invest Corp.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 406 shares to 25,650 valued at $1.14B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) stake by 860 shares and now owns 15,410 shares. Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) was reduced too.

The stock increased 4.15% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 90,234 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 3.47% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. for 33,309 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 99,400 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 2.06% invested in the company for 49,689 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.59% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 407,363 shares.

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How ICF International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ICFI) Earnings Growth Stacks Up Against The Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does ICF International’s (NASDAQ:ICFI) Share Price Gain of 93% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ICF International (ICFI) Awarded Major Position on GSA IT Modernization Contract – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICF Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.