Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lifted Bb&T (BBT) Position by $61.93 Million as Share Price Rose; Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 427,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 4.80M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.91 million, up from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 9.04M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 1,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 121,847 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 billion, up from 120,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 3.88 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership reported 275,384 shares. Trust Investment Advsr reported 78,585 shares. Summit Strategies owns 16,272 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. New York-based Basswood Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.1% or 1.09M shares. Counselors holds 298,544 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 204,500 were accumulated by Opus Management. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 71,348 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 4.80M shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com has 4.76 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 308,209 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 604,058 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.06% or 20,813 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 390 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank Stocks Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 25: HBAN, SIVB, CFR, UBSI – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington (HBAN) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huntington (HBAN) Continues to Grow Inorganically, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,807 shares to 17,417 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 29,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 245 shares to 7,781 shares, valued at $305.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,877 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporate (NYSE:TFX).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T Q2 rises on loan growth, insurance income – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BB&T and SunTrust Announce $60 Billion Truist Bank Community Benefits Plan – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Alpha Founder Says Platform Will Be Major Player In Trading – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,400 are owned by Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt Co. Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,904 shares. Professional Advisory holds 1.79% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 192,004 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated accumulated 0% or 52 shares. Quantum Cap Management holds 0.64% or 25,508 shares. Amp Ltd has 0.07% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 276,671 shares. 151 were accumulated by Hanson And Doremus Mngmt. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 2,738 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 1,630 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 452 shares. Dodge & Cox has invested 0.7% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Stanley has 43,791 shares.