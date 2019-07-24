Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lifted Its Aflac (AFL) Holding; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Has Cut Its Stake by $1.14 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 205 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,355 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 billion, up from 48,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 3.68M shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 5,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,315 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, down from 30,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 120 shares to 17,902 shares, valued at $1.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,877 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,406 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Whitnell Company accumulated 79,055 shares or 1.52% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 85,222 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Adage Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Company holds 894,074 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 434 shares. 204,060 were accumulated by Cullinan Assocs Inc. 16,105 are owned by Hills Savings Bank & Tru. Smith Salley accumulated 6,734 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 0.68% stake. Cordasco Financial Net reported 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Torch Wealth Management Lc reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cap Management Va reported 70,200 shares stake. Hussman Strategic has invested 0.75% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Greenleaf reported 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Whittier Tru accumulated 18,085 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. 2,000 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares with value of $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole. Another trade for 27,120 shares valued at $1.29 million was sold by Koide Masatoshi.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 74,274 were accumulated by Moors Cabot. 7,467 are owned by Karp Management. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.19% or 441,984 shares. 45,911 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 1.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 418,984 shares. Leuthold Gru Lc invested 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,108 shares. The Indiana-based Goelzer Investment Management has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ativo Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 11,819 shares. Cambiar Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.78% or 170,945 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co reported 7,000 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 0.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 27,349 were reported by Bath Savings Com.