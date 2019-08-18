Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Decreased By $66.39 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; Great Western Bancorporation Has 1.47 Sentiment

Great Western Bancorporation Inc (GWB) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 100 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 68 sold and trimmed positions in Great Western Bancorporation Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 55.98 million shares, down from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Great Western Bancorporation Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 56 Increased: 64 New Position: 36.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 1.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 346 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 32,608 shares with $6.26 billion value, down from 32,954 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $224.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $23000 highest and $194 lowest target. $208.10’s average target is 2.19% above currents $203.65 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $218 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) stake by 1,331 shares to 121,847 valued at $5.67 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) stake by 600 shares and now owns 16,458 shares. Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advsrs reported 0.04% stake. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.3% or 17,296 shares. Suncoast Equity holds 5.61% or 131,931 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 0.31% or 68,372 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership has invested 4.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atlantic Union Financial Bank has 6,538 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 1,327 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp. Stonebridge Advsr Llc stated it has 54,761 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 17.28 million shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation holds 58,355 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Pcj Investment Counsel Limited has 7,000 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Trust Company Of Vermont invested in 60,530 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc stated it has 49,168 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.48 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for 264,986 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 391,064 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 435,077 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 128,748 shares.

The stock increased 2.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 349,958 shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/03/2018 GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM US BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF HOLES WHICH GWM CAN DRILL UNDER M2 DRILL PERMIT

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; commercial real estate loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans.

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.98M for 9.62 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.

