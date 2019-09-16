Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lowered Suntrust Banks (STI) Holding By $6.36 Million; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Upped By $1.26 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) stake by 0.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 102 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 66,326 shares with $4.14B value, down from 66,428 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc now has $30.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 2.09 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 09/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – SunTrust Commercial Real Estate to Sunset Pillar Financial Brand; 30/05/2018 – Adaptimmune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage: Kids Help Make the Pick in Half of Home Buying Decisions; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 09/04/2018 – SunTrust’s Keith Lerner on U.S. Versus European Financials (Video); 13/03/2018 – Installed Building at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 13.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired 7,472 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 63,952 shares with $10.84 million value, up from 56,480 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $466.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 30 shares to 32,638 valued at $6.82 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) stake by 18 shares and now owns 3,736 shares. Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was raised too.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 12.26 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Capital injection allows local distiller to expand premium brand – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Square wins over more Wall Street analysts – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T stated it has 49,467 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 210,707 shares. Montag A Assocs invested 1.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Hightower Advisors Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 41,987 shares. The California-based Rbf has invested 0.13% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 2,442 are owned by Welch Group Limited. Marco Invest Management Limited holds 0.29% or 26,058 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division reported 20,824 shares. Logan Capital Management accumulated 0.16% or 43,224 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 145,871 shares in its portfolio. Btc Mngmt Incorporated reported 94,730 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Incorporated accumulated 15,344 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.11% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 667,358 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Co reported 4,743 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 8,163 shares to 257,440 valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,269 shares and now owns 18,995 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 27.87% above currents $179.17 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report.