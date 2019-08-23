Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Brown & Brown (BRO) by $14.75 Million; Foster & Motley Upped Its Position in Snap On (SNA) by $725,088

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 5,845 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.49M, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 656,020 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500.

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 4,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 15,096 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 10,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $144.81. About 283,039 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs owns 35,068 shares. Clarkston Capital Limited invested in 4.90 million shares or 4.79% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc owns 22,218 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 42,465 are owned by Stephens Ar. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 1.70 million shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.05% or 69,881 shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0.02% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Piedmont Investment Inc has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Pennsylvania has 32,928 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 5.88M are held by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 323,907 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Diamond Hill Mngmt Inc has 0.28% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 1.75M shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs stated it has 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 7,600 shares.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 358 shares to 66,428 shares, valued at $3.94B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 19,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,469 shares, and has risen its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $106.88M for 23.28 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $179,806 activity.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,148 shares to 12,302 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,737 shares, and cut its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX).