Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by $22.44 Million; Encompass Capital Advisors Maintains Holding in Marathon Oil (MRO)

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.68M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 8.75M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 520 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.18 million, down from 5,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Granite Construction for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 324,334 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.50 million for 17.65 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

