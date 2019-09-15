Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding in Devon Energy (DVN) by $12.77 Million; Elm Ridge Management Upped Its Position in Apache (APA) by $1.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 47,015 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33B, down from 47,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 5.66 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY- RECEIVED REQUISITE CONSENTS RELATED TO CONSENT SOLICITATIONS TO ADOPT SOME PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO INDENTURE GOVERNING 7.950% DEBENTURES DUE 2032; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 39,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 266,283 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, up from 227,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 3.60 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 06/03/2018 – Streamlio Brings Stream-Native Processing to Apache Pulsar; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – Confluent Automates Deployment and Management of Apache Kafka® on Kubernetes; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of stock. $95,407 worth of stock was bought by Ellis Juliet S on Friday, May 24.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 36,941 shares to 426,314 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 12,450 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,205 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1,193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 50,522 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.57% or 150,000 shares. Dodge Cox reported 1.3% stake. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 128,600 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Aviva Pcl holds 141,380 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 154,059 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 408,505 shares. 326,920 are owned by Fund Mgmt. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 142 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 5,964 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 16,000 shares.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80M for 32.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.