Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Cut Wells Fargo Bk N A (WFC) Holding By $23.19 Million; Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Covered By 8 Bulls

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased Wells Fargo Bk N A (WFC) stake by 13.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 480 shares as Wells Fargo Bk N A (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 3,132 shares with $151.34M value, down from 3,612 last quarter. Wells Fargo Bk N A now has $212.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 6.29 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Earlier Insisted Wells Start Independent Investigation of Wealth Management; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update

Among 15 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Buckingham Research. Goldman Sachs maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, March 25. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $101 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, February 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral” on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of EA in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of EA in report on Thursday, January 17 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 28. See Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) latest ratings:

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) stake by 40 shares to 1,405 valued at $219.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) stake by 100 shares and now owns 40,409 shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eagle Ridge Invest Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,467 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 353,266 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Deltec Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 13,296 shares. Agf Invests reported 379,336 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 98,874 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Holt Advsr Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt LP has invested 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Davis, a Alabama-based fund reported 83,466 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 2.73M shares. Leisure Capital Management holds 0.56% or 13,785 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.79% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Granite Partners Ltd Liability Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.18 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $60 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, April 1.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.01M was made by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. Miele Laura had sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710. The insider Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold Electronic Arts Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 20.14M shares. Sirios Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 240,193 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd holds 0.04% or 186,501 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lpl Fincl reported 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mackay Shields Lc owns 46,901 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,629 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated stated it has 328 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 16,588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 3,580 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Com owns 1,838 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.53 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 27.89 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.