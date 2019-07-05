Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Raised Cummins (CMI) Position By $181.87 Million; DNO ASA ORDINARY SHARES A NORWAY (DTNOF) Shorts Down By 78.13%

DNO ASA ORDINARY SHARES A NORWAY (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) had a decrease of 78.13% in short interest. DTNOF’s SI was 411,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 78.13% from 1.88 million shares previously. It closed at $1.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 4.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel acquired 1,152 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock rose 5.70%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 27,057 shares with $4.27B value, up from 25,905 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $26.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $170.24. About 691,689 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the Middle East and North Africa. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The Company’s flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region. It has a 5.14 P/E ratio. The firm holds seven licenses in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the Sultanate of Oman, the Tunisian Republic, the Republic of Yemen, and Somaliland.

More notable recent DNO ASA (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DNO ASA: Undervalued Stock With ~14% FCF Yield – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DNO ASA: High Growth Prospects Despite Mixed 2019 Start – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DNO reports Q1 results and plans to double spending in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about DNO ASA (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genel Energy: Loss, But 55% FCF Margin – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DNO International: A Grossly Undervalued Kurdish Oil Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2013.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. 423 shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M, worth $63,499 on Tuesday, February 12. $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of stock or 206 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Economic outlook prompts Cummins downgrade at Loop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Cummins Stock Jumped 13.5% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Well-Positioned For The Correction – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) stake by 520 shares to 4,500 valued at $194.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) stake by 245 shares and now owns 7,781 shares. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105,319 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 92,583 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,059 shares stake. Ima Wealth Inc owns 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 440 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has 2,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding stated it has 710,663 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has 310,311 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Tru LP invested in 614,285 shares. M&T Bancorporation reported 70,386 shares stake. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 60,143 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.73% or 33,542 shares in its portfolio. Hgk Asset Management accumulated 1,475 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.37% or 3,200 shares. Loudon Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 1.23% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Tiemann Advisors Lc invested in 3,234 shares.