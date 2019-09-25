Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Maintains Position in Amgen (AMGN); Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Rose While Johnson Financial Group Has Lifted Its Holding

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 29.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 44,582 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 34,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 4.98 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 175 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,586 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 billion, up from 18,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $196.55. About 1.68M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform

