Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Increased Cummins (CMI) Position; D L Carlson Investment Group Cut Its Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) stake by 8.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 4,205 shares as Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)’s stock rose 8.52%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 47,278 shares with $3.61 million value, down from 51,483 last quarter. Q2 Holdings Inc. now has $3.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $79.6. About 357,366 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 0.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel acquired 246 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 27,303 shares with $4.65B value, up from 27,057 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $25.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $163.7. About 1.01M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is -1.65% below currents $163.7 stock price. Cummins had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. Loop Capital downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $14500 target in Tuesday, July 2 report. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $18300 target.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased Everest Re Group Ltd F stake by 4,710 shares to 2,995 valued at $744.56 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC) stake by 20 shares and now owns 3,112 shares. Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kirr Marbach And Co Ltd Co In has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). City Hldgs Company holds 0.44% or 9,416 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Capstone Advisors has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Raymond James Services Advisors reported 0.09% stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 53,156 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 14 shares. Cornerstone Inv Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 10,193 shares. Metropolitan Life Company invested in 24,637 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 4,529 shares or 0% of the stock. Dt Inv Prns holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 30,120 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated has 5,600 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc owns 52,235 shares. Hallmark Capital Management reported 12,395 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And owns 192,998 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush & has 5,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Q2 Holdings has $10500 highest and $8200 lowest target. $96’s average target is 20.60% above currents $79.6 stock price. Q2 Holdings had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 9. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 8. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy” on Thursday, September 12.

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold QTWO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 12.07% more from 41.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 61,696 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tremblant Cap Group invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Eam has invested 0.36% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.02% or 2,500 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt reported 0.63% stake. Voya Inv Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 361,811 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 180,410 shares. Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0.04% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Columbus Circle Investors invested 0.73% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). 25,400 are owned by Hbk Investments L P. Canyon Cap Advsr stated it has 0.03% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 258,270 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma holds 405,018 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Diversified has invested 0.02% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

