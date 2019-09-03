Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) as Stock Value Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Forte Capital Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 58 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 66,824 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 billion, up from 66,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 285,635 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’ S.P. Richards Unit; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 2.11 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25B for 8.52 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) by 15 shares to 121,114 shares, valued at $4.14 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 77 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,198 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

