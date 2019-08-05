Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Boosted Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) as Stock Value Declined; Cortina Asset Management Trimmed Veracyte (VCYT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 58 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 66,824 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49B, up from 66,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $92.2. About 920,216 shares traded or 22.60% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 54.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 355,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 300,303 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, down from 655,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.81% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 1.01M shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 27,306 shares to 265,927 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 31,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF).

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Veracyte, Inc (VCYT) PT Raised to $34 at Needham & Company – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veracyte launches 5m-share equity offering – Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Co owns 196,593 shares. 40,551 were reported by Gsa Cap Prtn Llp. Blair William & Il has 15,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 120,183 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.01% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Northern reported 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 33,900 shares. 154,192 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 107,507 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp stated it has 280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. has 18,042 shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University holds 0.04% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 12,500 shares. Fiera Cap, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 163,090 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. 75,000 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares with value of $1.53M were sold by JONES EVAN/ FA.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 460 shares to 47,721 shares, valued at $3.97 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,260 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts: This Dividend King Is Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Co owns 14,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. 43,772 were accumulated by Bank & Trust. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.96% or 30,041 shares. The Oregon-based Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.51% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Department Mb Bankshares N A accumulated 297 shares. Ohio-based Dean Invest Associates Llc has invested 0.41% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 7,743 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc. Mirae Asset Glob Company Limited accumulated 0% or 5,248 shares. Moreover, Epoch Prns Inc has 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The Alabama-based Oakworth Cap Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 114,667 are owned by Wellington Mgmt Llp. Forbes J M & Communications Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 3,120 shares.