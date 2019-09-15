Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Increased Southern Company (SO) Stake by $1.38 Million; Capital Management Trimmed Position in Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) as Market Valuation Rose

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 25 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,826 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $652.86 million, up from 11,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39M shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 40,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 68.01% . The institutional investor held 71,471 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90M, down from 111,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $743.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 120,963 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 05/03/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Joseph Darling Named CEO, Director; 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Fincl owns 19,464 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Kings Point Cap Management invested in 0.05% or 5,320 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na invested in 59,796 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 40,945 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Inc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 18,620 shares. Security National owns 1,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na owns 9,544 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel accumulated 4,202 shares. Moon Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Chem Comml Bank has 19,148 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Advsr Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,141 shares. 17,897 were accumulated by First Utd Commercial Bank. Michigan-based Azimuth Capital Ltd has invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.15M shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Liability reported 11,522 shares stake.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens &Minor Inc Hld (NYSE:OMI) by 28,825 shares to 64,331 shares, valued at $208.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,212 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ANIK shares while 42 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 13.49 million shares or 3.81% more from 13.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Vanguard stated it has 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Oaktop Management Ii Limited Partnership reported 12,500 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com owns 33,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny holds 5,141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,093 are owned by Blair William & Co Il. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 13,306 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 13,570 shares. First Republic Management invested in 0.01% or 40,849 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Tudor Et Al holds 6,786 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 80,390 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 10,974 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 6,013 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $361.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 18,420 shares to 190,290 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 22,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).