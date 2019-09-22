Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Trimmed Waste Management (WM) Stake; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Boosted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding By $121.43 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased Waste Management Inc (WM) stake by 0.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 30 shares as Waste Management Inc (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 7,909 shares with $915.45 million value, down from 7,939 last quarter. Waste Management Inc now has $48.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 1.39M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 9.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 1.25 million shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 14.50M shares with $1.41B value, up from 13.25M last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $149.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 5.02 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.86M for 25.06 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) stake by 540 shares to 26,760 valued at $1.95B in 2019Q2. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 30 shares and now owns 32,638 shares. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 0.45% above currents $115.28 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $103 target in Thursday, April 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hudock Grp Incorporated Ltd Com has 1,848 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Agf America stated it has 2.32% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 0.56% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Johnson Fincl Grp owns 1,909 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc owns 3,821 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.67% or 33,916 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Fin Gp reported 0% stake. Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 23,400 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.14% or 477,472 shares in its portfolio. 100 were accumulated by Jnba Financial Advsr. Georgia-based Vident Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Monarch Inc invested in 2,045 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Com reported 1,722 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 5,032 shares. Sol Capital has invested 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wade G W And Inc holds 100,903 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management invested in 0.02% or 2,523 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.32% or 287,275 shares. South State Corp invested in 0.03% or 2,873 shares. America First Invest Advsr Limited Company holds 0.02% or 695 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of America De invested in 15.51M shares. Greenleaf stated it has 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lsv Asset has 18,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur, Massachusetts-based fund reported 659,140 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). New York-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Among 8 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.13’s average target is 4.45% above currents $111.18 stock price. Medtronic had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 21. UBS maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating.

