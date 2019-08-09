Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Stake In Ross Stores (ROST) Was Increased; Aureus Asset Management Trimmed Bristol (BMY) Stake by $6.61 Million; Stock Value Declined

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 180 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 8,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $812.76 million, up from 8,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 1.86M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales Growth, Rise in Profit– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 140,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 8,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407,000, down from 149,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 13.35M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 18,412 shares to 54,716 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 22,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Investors stated it has 13.62M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman has 641,738 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Management reported 1,439 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 150 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 66,900 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc holds 2,476 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.3% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sfe Investment Counsel invested in 0.78% or 36,440 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Liability accumulated 718,721 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc has 12,196 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fairpointe Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,490 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.54% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.33% stake.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.26 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl accumulated 420 shares. 329 are held by Covington Capital Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 11,660 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.03% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 1.12M shares. Greenleaf owns 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 4,059 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bp Public Ltd Company reported 39,000 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Commerce Ltd stated it has 600 shares. Dearborn Prtn Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 215,473 shares. Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.57% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 1,158 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability. Telemus Capital Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Prescott Grp Cap Management Lc invested in 33,314 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 0.01% or 114 shares.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1,822 shares to 121,266 shares, valued at $3.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) by 520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).