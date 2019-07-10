Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Holding In Costco Wholesale Co (COST) Was Has Boosted; As Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Decreased by $760,000 Its Holding

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 53.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 2,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,472 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57B, up from 4,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $269.96. About 424,518 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $212.87. About 703,834 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

