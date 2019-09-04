Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Boosted Stake in Bb&T (BBT) by $61.93 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Increased Its Holding

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $128.18. About 3.05 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 1,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 121,847 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 billion, up from 120,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 1.28 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 460 shares to 47,721 shares, valued at $3.97B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,795 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 491,881 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability reported 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Montag A Associates holds 0.16% or 38,200 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Bancshares Department holds 5,881 shares. Cibc Mkts has 101,124 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Llc invested in 20,418 shares. Ghp has invested 0.34% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 370,699 shares. 41,352 are owned by Buckingham Asset Management Lc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 220,061 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bartlett And Limited Liability accumulated 11,075 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Private Tru Na has 9,756 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 90,674 shares.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 223,750 shares to 31,021 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 1.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 840,187 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Windsor Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Perkins Coie Trust Company holds 5,524 shares. New Vernon Investment Mngmt Ltd Co has 1.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,241 shares. Pinebridge Lp has 279,035 shares. Paradigm Cap Inc reported 73,800 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,545 shares. 470,968 were reported by Creative Planning. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 80,452 shares stake. Weiss Asset LP holds 0.02% or 1,460 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Sageworth Tru has 0.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grimes has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 205,566 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.