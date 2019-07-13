Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Holding in Suntrust Banks (STI) Has Increased by $21.21 Million; As Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Share Price Rose, Highvista Strategies Upped Its Stake

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 358 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,428 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94B, up from 66,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 3.27 million shares traded or 39.82% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 05/04/2018 – Coupa Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST DIVIDEND TO STAY IN 40% RANGE FOR `FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.13. About 538,166 shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.25% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 12,900 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) invested in 0% or 3 shares. Old Natl Fincl Bank In accumulated 1,523 shares. 1.28 million are held by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0% or 213,303 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 124,742 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.11% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,200 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv has 3,562 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 1,753 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 7,246 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.01% or 782 shares in its portfolio. Rk Lc reported 2.82% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens &Minor Inc Hld (NYSE:OMI) by 8,575 shares to 93,156 shares, valued at $381.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,795 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Commerce owns 31,379 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.48% or 96,632 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 241 shares. 8,985 were reported by Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Alpha Windward Ltd invested in 0.43% or 10,989 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 21,800 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 784,274 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 97,911 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 4,514 shares. Laurion Capital LP holds 0% or 3,300 shares. Asset Management One reported 253,647 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 27,677 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 483 shares or 0% of all its holdings.