Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) Raised as Stock Price Declined; As Intel (Put) (INTC) Share Value Declined, Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $795,000

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (INTC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Intel Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98 million shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 15,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 171,564 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52B, up from 155,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.54M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The CPU Chip Battle Rages On: AMD vs INTC – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock: Patience, Grasshopper – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.74 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Com has invested 2.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 39,610 shares. Estabrook Cap Management reported 403,923 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi holds 2.32% or 332,621 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Investment Svcs has 3.3% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Confluence Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.57% or 21,209 shares. Willis Invest Counsel reported 160,000 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Comml Bank accumulated 4,265 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 57,170 shares. Bessemer Lc reported 0.96% stake. Barbara Oil has 85,000 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Company owns 72,400 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. New England Research & Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 53,063 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 12,675 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Yhb Advsrs has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11,900 shares to 134,197 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 860 shares to 15,410 shares, valued at $689.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 51 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,961 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).