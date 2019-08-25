Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Cut Wells Fargo Bk N A (WFC) Position by $23.19 Million as Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Share Price Rose, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lifted by $1.09 Million Its Stake

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 34,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 24,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Bk N A (WFC) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 480 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.34M, down from 3,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Wells Fargo Bk N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57M shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 106,808 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP owns 1.82M shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 5,362 shares. First Bancshares reported 8,756 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc stated it has 811,157 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Company owns 49,319 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 23,621 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.80M shares. Parthenon Ltd invested in 5,029 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 24,979 were reported by Campbell Newman Asset Management. Ameritas Inv Prns has 0.17% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 75,223 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Benin Mgmt stated it has 6,021 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Monroe Bancorporation And Tru Mi holds 16,494 shares. Eagle Glob Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 111,557 shares.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 358 shares to 66,428 shares, valued at $3.94B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 13 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,155 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

