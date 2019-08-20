Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Position in Amgen (AMGN) Increased as Shares Rose; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose, Orleans Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 97 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,411 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 billion, up from 18,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $203.39. About 1.66M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.68. About 481,389 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 50 shares to 2,069 shares, valued at $120.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,358 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Class A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Pcl invested in 836,124 shares or 0.54% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 290,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 2,662 shares. Regions Finance reported 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Telemus Limited Liability reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Spirit Of America Corporation Ny holds 0.09% or 3,250 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 475,521 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 32,209 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or has invested 1.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Weiss Asset Management Lp reported 1,888 shares stake. Brinker Cap holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 21,338 shares. 1,350 are held by Stone Run Capital Lc. First Manhattan invested in 237,735 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 178,099 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) owns 8,000 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 1,963 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Blb&B Llc reported 2,703 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 10,973 shares. Korea Inv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 12 shares. Blair William And Commerce Il reported 78,268 shares. S&Co Inc invested in 825 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Boston Advsr Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 57,354 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott. Dillon And holds 0.59% or 7,287 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 35,985 shares. 263,481 were reported by Adage Partners Grp Limited Co. Campbell Communications Investment Adviser Lc has 0.62% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,073 shares.