Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Trimmed By $20.65 Million Its Chubb LTD F (CB) Stake; ARIZONA GOLD AND ONYX MINING COMPANY (VGCP) Sellers Increased By 102.17% Their Shorts

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased Chubb Ltd F (CB) stake by 0.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 140 shares as Chubb Ltd F (CB)’s stock rose 5.97%. The Rowland & Company Investment Counsel holds 43,759 shares with $6.46 billion value, down from 43,899 last quarter. Chubb Ltd F now has $73.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $160.51. About 749,240 shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 03/04/2018 – Chubb Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Catastrophe Loss Estimates, Including California Mudslides, of $380 Million; 15/03/2018 – Chubb and Oliver Wyman Release Research on Importance of Financial Advisors Addressing Insurance Needs for Holistic Wealth Mana; 17/05/2018 – Chubb E-Book Examines Top Risks Facing U.S. Private Companies; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 18/05/2018 – Combined Insurance Named a ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 17/05/2018 – CHUBB SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE 25TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASE; BOARD DECLARES RECORD DATE FOR FIRST DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT; ALL OTHER SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS APPROVED; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Chubb’s ‘AA’ IFS Ratings; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Chubb Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Catastrophe Loss Estimates, Including California Mudslides, of $380 Million Pre-Tax, or $305 Million After Tax; 24/04/2018 – Chubb Sees 2Q EPS $2.30; 13/03/2018 – SOUTHEAST ASIA’S GRAB FORMS JOINT VENTURE WITH JAPAN’S CREDIT SAISON CO LTD 8253.T TO PROVIDE LOANS AND LENDING SERVICES

ARIZONA GOLD AND ONYX MINING COMPANY (OTCMKTS:VGCP) had an increase of 102.17% in short interest. VGCP’s SI was 18,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 102.17% from 9,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.0035 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $354,634. The firm was founded in 1986 and is based in Long Beach, California. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 8 analysts covering Chubb (NYSE:CB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chubb has $16700 highest and $13500 lowest target. $158.50’s average target is -1.25% below currents $160.51 stock price. Chubb had 16 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Compass Point downgraded Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) rating on Wednesday, May 29. Compass Point has “Neutral” rating and $15600 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JMP Securities. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 5. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 23.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 8,667 shares to 11,100 valued at $1.55 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) stake by 18 shares and now owns 3,736 shares. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) was raised too.

Analysts await Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.60 earnings per share, up 7.88% or $0.19 from last year’s $2.41 per share. CB’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 15.43 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.60 actual earnings per share reported by Chubb Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

