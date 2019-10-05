Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Increases Position in Cracker Barrel (CBRL); Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Loews Has Decreased Its Position by $5.72 Million as Stock Rose

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cracker Barrel (CBRL) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155.32M, up from 795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cracker Barrel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $161.36. About 218,374 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Net $48.7M; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 92.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 20,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,727 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $487,000, down from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 898,814 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 12.59 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education I by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold CBRL shares while 81 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 19.13 million shares or 1.96% more from 18.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,914 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc holds 16,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 2,056 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.03% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 9,771 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 761 shares. State Street holds 729,245 shares. Dean Cap Mngmt invested in 3,234 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Leavell Investment reported 0.08% stake. The West Virginia-based City has invested 0.02% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Brookstone Cap reported 0.03% stake. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Of Virginia Va has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Cibc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 240 shares to 16,852 shares, valued at $3.52 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,189 shares, and cut its stake in Renaissancere Hldgs F.

