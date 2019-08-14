Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Stock Value Were Volatile While Brigade Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding; Thornburg Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $385,503

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 851 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 3,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $548.38. About 404,511 shares traded or 9.71% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at FutureLink Munich; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 11/05/2018 – ROWAN COS. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M; 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14

