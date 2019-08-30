Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Shareholder Centerbridge Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding; Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Lowered Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) by $857,166 as Market Value Rose

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 268,570 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics’ Hodgkin’s lymphoma drug gets U.S. approval; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS WITHDRAWS 2018 ADCETRIS SALES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Seattle Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGEN); 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29M, down from 5.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – PURPOSE OF ADJOURNMENT IS TO PROVIDE MORE TIME FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EACH OF PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Announces Adjournment of 2018 Annual General Meeting until May 25, 2018; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at FutureLink Munich; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rowan Cos Plc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDC); 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – FACILITIES WILL PROVIDE FOR INITIAL TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY $1.266 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 157,492 shares. Weiss Multi holds 25,000 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 24,905 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 27,985 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.11% or 120,712 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 47 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 851,325 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 361,311 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 6,590 shares. 1,307 are owned by Ls Advsrs. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has 46,097 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 4,847 are owned by Mirae Asset Invests Communication Limited. British Columbia Investment reported 20,766 shares. Creative Planning owns 16,559 shares.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,901 shares to 36,931 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.