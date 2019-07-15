Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Holding Has Raised by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreased Its Holding

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 5,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 34,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 240,465 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 93,522 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 12.10 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.53 million, up from 12.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN REPORTS CONTRACT WITH SHELL FOR ROWAN VIKING; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – PURPOSE OF ADJOURNMENT IS TO PROVIDE MORE TIME FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EACH OF PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss $112.3M; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – FACILITIES WILL PROVIDE FOR INITIAL TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY $1.266 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 11/05/2018 – ROWAN COS. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 0% or 262,312 shares. 204,547 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 51,322 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Co reported 256,652 shares. Contrarius Inv Management Limited invested 0.16% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 91,405 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 885,774 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 34,100 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gru invested in 74,445 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,910 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 50,331 shares. Adirondack Rech And Mngmt reported 170,140 shares stake.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 3.47 million shares to 423,663 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontline Ltd by 136,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.26M for 9.54 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham & Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 0.84% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Numerixs Investment Technology Incorporated accumulated 0.31% or 32,804 shares. Gm Advisory Gru Inc reported 7,917 shares stake. 5,357 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Greenleaf accumulated 0.01% or 4,300 shares. Amer Mngmt Co holds 78 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Chevy Chase Tru holds 279,410 shares. 1,075 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Markston Intll Llc reported 50,204 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 36,189 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cibc World Markets owns 30,676 shares.