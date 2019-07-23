Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Upped Its Position; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $673,206

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 93,522 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 12.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.53 million, up from 12.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN REPORTS CONTRACT WITH SHELL FOR ROWAN VIKING; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss $112.3M; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at Futur; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – WILL RECONVENE 2018 AGM ON MAY 25; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 374,824 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98 million, up from 351,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 16.16 million shares traded or 24.46% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 432,357 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Canyon Cap Advsrs Lc reported 7.99 million shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 900 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 219,820 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Co has 0% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 82,728 shares. 12.10 million are owned by Odey Asset Mgmt Group Ltd. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 110,822 shares. 238,087 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 25,700 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company reported 2,421 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 193,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 78,200 shares to 74,378 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 75,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,787 shares, and cut its stake in Frontline Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc stated it has 66,600 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.17% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 100,570 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Corecommodity Ltd Liability Com owns 16,218 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Hodges Management reported 19,377 shares. The Texas-based Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 5,385 shares. Cap International Limited Ca, a California-based fund reported 19,720 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 84,235 shares. New York-based M&T Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). The Connecticut-based Webster Bancorp N A has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Gateway Advisers Limited reported 142,851 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 9,312 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

