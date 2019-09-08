Route One Investment Company LP Upped Its Holding in Post Holdings (POST) by $10.57 Million; New South Capital Management Holding In Fmc (FMC) Was Has Raised

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.92M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.68M, up from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $105.49. About 853,603 shares traded or 44.53% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 154,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.06M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 836,413 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 818,200 shares to 4.27 million shares, valued at $246.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Harvest Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 35,000 shares or 5.39% of all its holdings. 1,745 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Captrust has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 1,859 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 5,681 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Castleark Management Ltd Llc stated it has 97,579 shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Permanens Lp stated it has 961 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 0.08% or 4.80M shares. 280,672 are held by Country Fincl Bank. Savings Bank Of America De owns 633,180 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.37% or 15,553 shares. Asset Management has 3,486 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Iridian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct accumulated 1.83M shares or 2.55% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 100 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 15,105 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc stated it has 46,992 shares. Brinker Capital owns 26,864 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com reported 3,335 shares stake. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 26,460 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hallmark Mgmt holds 4,851 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 20,690 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup has 431,479 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 10,881 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Co has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 63,469 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd, Hawaii-based fund reported 17 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 19,211 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 250 shares. Missouri-based Argent Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 525,675 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $227.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 133,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.95M shares, and cut its stake in Cars.Com Inc.

