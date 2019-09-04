Route One Investment Company LP Trimmed Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Stake By $46.64 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Limoneira Company (LMNR)

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) stake by 16.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 818,200 shares as Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Route One Investment Company Lp holds 4.27 million shares with $246.51 million value, down from 5.09 million last quarter. Tempur Sealy International Inc. now has $4.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $74.61. About 482,587 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co has $3000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $24’s average target is 29.87% above currents $18.48 stock price. Limoneira Co had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Stephens. The stock of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Stephens. See Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: National Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $30.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

Among 6 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Int`l (NYSE:TPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tempur Sealy Int`l has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $78’s average target is 4.54% above currents $74.61 stock price. Tempur Sealy Int`l had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 40,352 shares. Centerbridge Prtn Lp holds 18.74% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 2.37M shares. Maverick Cap accumulated 637,570 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Fl, Florida-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,856 shares. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 262 shares. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 198,461 are owned by Principal Gp Inc. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 56,707 shares. Argent Tru Co holds 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 3,674 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 0% or 3,631 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 144 shares. 48,414 are owned by Wellington Gp Llp. 22,625 were accumulated by Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Company.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 16.51 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tempur Sealy News: Why TPX Stock Is Moving Today – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy: When The Risk-Reward Pays Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 32,196 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.41 million shares or 3.61% more from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors L P holds 0% or 26,878 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.14% or 178,894 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 134 shares. Citigroup holds 4,235 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 176,059 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 37,032 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 22,934 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 3,600 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 194 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Ashford Mgmt Inc invested in 845,830 shares or 2.9% of the stock. 228,630 were reported by Axa. Alliancebernstein L P invested in 0% or 10,100 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 0% or 3,000 shares.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $328.35 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It has a 124.83 P/E ratio. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $9,850 activity. Teague Alex M had bought 500 shares worth $9,850.