Route One Investment Company LP Raised Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) as Share Value Rose; Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Position Has Raised by Continental Advisors Llc

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 429.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 214,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 264,705 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 622,063 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282445 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 39; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q Net $46.3M; 12/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Changes; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281546 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 02/05/2018 – Cristian Măcelaru to Become New Chief Conductor of WDR Sinfonieorchester; 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of lvy Distributors, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 08/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281713 – WEST WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 12/04/2018 – WADDELL & REED’S KLAPMEYER TO LEAD LARGE CAP GROWTH SUITE; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Atlantica Yield

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 7.20 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.24 million, up from 6.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 4.84M shares traded or 59.41% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 818,200 shares to 4.27M shares, valued at $246.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26,872 shares to 30,828 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc (Call) by 48,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,300 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

