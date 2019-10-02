Route One Investment Company LP Position in Post Holdings (POST) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding Held by Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 2.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 44,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620.20M, up from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $103.19. About 288,760 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 74,000 shares to 4.20M shares, valued at $308.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $219.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc New (NYSE:DAL) by 23,286 shares to 5,076 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 312,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,327 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.