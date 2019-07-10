Route One Investment Company LP Lifted Its Fastenal Company (FAST) Stake by $12.61 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Lowered Holding by $714,440

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,328 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60 million, down from 750,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 12.68 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 197,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.12M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.41M, up from 7.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 5.65M shares traded or 25.07% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 30,963 shares to 509,568 shares, valued at $52.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 106,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Mgmt stated it has 54,600 shares. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri holds 0.17% or 7,325 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0.54% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Profund Advsr Ltd Company holds 51,400 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.55% or 4.05 million shares. South Texas Money Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Street owns 106.45M shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 5,650 shares. Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 25,187 shares. North Amer Mngmt Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,737 shares. Mar Vista Invest Prns Ltd Com has invested 3.78% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 6,445 shares. 65,152 were reported by Torch Wealth Mngmt Lc. Renaissance Group owns 528,757 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.99 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 818,200 shares to 4.27M shares, valued at $246.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bancshares Na invested in 3,937 shares. Diamond Hill holds 0.01% or 34,004 shares in its portfolio. 263,047 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Baxter Bros invested in 0.21% or 13,949 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd owns 22,681 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Marshfield Associates reported 5.59% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Van Eck Assocs invested in 0% or 551 shares. Wendell David Assoc holds 0.27% or 26,750 shares in its portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.6% or 958,143 shares. Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,009 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.01% or 845 shares. Brinker Capital reported 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5,027 shares. Shine Advisory Inc has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).