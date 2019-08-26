Route One Investment Company LP Increases Position in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO); Zpr Investment Management Holding in Regal Beloit (RBC) Boosted by $403,461 as Shares Declined

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.60% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.70 million, up from 9.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Adecoagro S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.70M market cap company. It closed at $5.72 lastly. It is down 20.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 20,221 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 19/04/2018 – Regal Breakfasts for Royal Wedding Watching at British Restaurants; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q EPS $1.31; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regal Beloit Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBC)

More notable recent Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Adecoagro SA (AGRO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products to Showcase Industrial Gas Solutions at Specialty & Agro Chemicals America – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adecoagro’s gross sales during 6M19 reached 382.1 million, 2.8% higher year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $145.3 million – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.84 million shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $111.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 3,723 shares to 27,602 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,869 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Share Price Is Up 30% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why This Stock Could Be a Better Buy Than Royal Bank (TSX:RY) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: This Top Bank Stock Is Now Paying 4.1% – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RBC turns bullish on Elastic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.