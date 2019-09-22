Route One Investment Company LP Holds Holding in The Charles Schwab (SCHW); Silverback Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $1.03 Million as Shares Rose

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 108,668 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 12.10M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $486.11M, up from 11.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 6.21 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet LP reported 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 35,441 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 2,880 shares. Renaissance Techs accumulated 83,231 shares or 0% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 2,715 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 48,236 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 17,327 shares stake. Oaktree Capital Lp has 0.63% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 3.25 million shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Clearline Ltd Partnership reported 109,019 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 45,501 shares. Federated Pa reported 1.05 million shares. Hood River Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 2.10 million shares.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80 million shares to 7.93 million shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Prn) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc (Prn).

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 2,570 shares to 29,692 shares, valued at $32.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

