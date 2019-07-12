Route One Investment Company LP Holding in Herbalife LTD (HLF) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding in Varian Med Sys (VAR) by $669,327

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 1.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.78M, down from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 88,413 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 16/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Adjustment to Reflect Recently Implemented Two-For-One Stk Split; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 4,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 29,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.41. About 32,123 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.05% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Jlb & Associate owns 81,069 shares. 2,317 are held by Private Commerce Na. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Quantres Asset Limited reported 6,000 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc invested in 5,840 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Brinker Cap has invested 0.09% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Swiss Bancshares stated it has 370,048 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 25,447 shares. Moreover, Btim Corp has 0.41% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 210,692 shares. 35,586 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.05% or 60,673 shares in its portfolio. Saratoga Rech And Inv Management holds 2.31% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 238,195 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc holds 6,824 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.64 million activity.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $102.59 million for 29.70 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 8,512 shares to 58,904 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 14,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.36 million for 13.82 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 97,003 shares to 5.92 million shares, valued at $647.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.09 million shares