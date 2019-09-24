Route One Investment Company LP Has Upped Fastenal Company (FAST) Stake; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 8.69% above currents $50.05 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 13. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. See Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $49.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $54.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Upgrade

Route One Investment Company Lp increased Fastenal Company (FAST) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Route One Investment Company Lp acquired 8.12M shares as Fastenal Company (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Route One Investment Company Lp holds 16.25 million shares with $529.48 million value, up from 8.12 million last quarter. Fastenal Company now has $18.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.67 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Ancius Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc invested 0.12% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 3.79 million shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.3% or 156,014 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.27% or 82,291 shares in its portfolio. 14,310 were reported by Prudential Public Limited Company. Wespac Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,214 shares stake. Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Harvey Investment Lc holds 3.84% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 700,024 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 650,207 shares. Profund Advsr Llc stated it has 44,402 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Ks has 14,495 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association owns 563,234 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service owns 8,331 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 297,145 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -0.63% below currents $31.7 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3100 target in Friday, June 14 report. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Buckingham Research. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based Terril Brothers has invested 6.72% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated reported 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 253,792 were reported by Howe And Rusling Incorporated. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.2% or 18,474 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Capital Management has 0.37% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Peoples Fincl reported 46,118 shares stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested in 0.23% or 34,286 shares. Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 20,953 were reported by Leavell Investment Mgmt. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 0.03% or 95,514 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.07% or 5,373 shares. 57,763 are held by Brookstone Cap.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.