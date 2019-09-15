Route One Investment Company LP Has Upped Fastenal Company (FAST) Holding by $259.94 Million; Brown Advisory Securities Has Boosted Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) by $590,720

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 4,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, up from 34,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 8.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 16.25M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $529.48M, up from 8.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $375.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,035 shares to 8,464 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,836 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Collins Aerospace to support L3Harris in bringing new capabilities to the cockpit of 176 C-130H aircraft for the United States Air Force – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The fastest speeds available: Collins Aerospace, SES and Vista Global to launch LuxStream connectivity service for business aircraft – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports for Visa, United Technologies & United Parcel Service – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 2,570 shares to 29,692 shares, valued at $32.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Closer Look At Uber Eats, Uber’s Fastest Growing Business – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Steelcase SILQ Chair Honored with Fast Company 2019 Innovation by Design Award – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fastenal’s (FAST) Earnings Hint at What is To Come – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.