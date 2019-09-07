Route One Investment Company LP Has Trimmed Its Commscope Holding (COMM) Stake by $9.70 Million; Federal Signal (FSS) Holder Paradigm Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.78 Million as Share Price Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 71,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 310,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 381,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 340,109 shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ORDERS $329.7M; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Full-Year Outlook after Reporting Strong First Quarter Earnings and Record Orders, Up 54%; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 – Federal Signal to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (COMM) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 461,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 8.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.25M, down from 9.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Commscope Holding Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 5.18M shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 139,176 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 17,063 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 76,185 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.40 million shares. Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 4,859 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 27,774 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0% or 16,397 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has 6,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Us Bank & Trust De owns 1,136 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mrj Capital holds 51,100 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 79,530 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 6,937 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 97,003 shares to 5.92M shares, valued at $647.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $74.78M for 7.22 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 13.89% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FSS’s profit will be $24.74M for 18.70 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Signal Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold FSS shares while 62 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 52.64 million shares or 0.98% more from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Limited Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 531,384 shares. Vanguard Incorporated invested in 0% or 3.82 million shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De owns 377,776 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 0% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 158,078 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 19,788 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Mason Street Ltd Com accumulated 19,317 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0% or 61,065 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 135,521 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 20,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for 51,085 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 19,208 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc holds 9,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Management holds 90,415 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Com holds 28,660 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 40,000 shares to 91,000 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 409,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Rtw Retailwinds Inc..