Route One Investment Company LP Has Raised Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $26.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Holder Paradigm Capital Management Has Increased Vocera Communications (VCRA) Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 421,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 411,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 231,459 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA)

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 7.20M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.24M, up from 6.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 13.02M shares traded or 243.82% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 461,896 shares to 8.71M shares, valued at $189.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,500 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 14,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,150 shares, and cut its stake in Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).