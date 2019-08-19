Route One Investment Company LP Has Raised Fastenal Company (FAST) Holding by $12.61 Million; Stock Declined; Trust Company Of Virginia Has Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $476,008 as Shares Rose

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 124,535 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, down from 129,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.83. About 2.92 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 197,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 8.12M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.41 million, up from 7.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 915,915 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 82,436 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 42,179 shares. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ensemble Capital Management Ltd has invested 1.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 407,300 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 10,425 shares. Sei Invests Communication holds 63,985 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl accumulated 0.1% or 531,173 shares. 9,925 are owned by Carroll Associate. Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd Com reported 1.06 million shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc has invested 2% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 26,558 are held by Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $28,990.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 461,896 shares to 8.71 million shares, valued at $189.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20,485 shares to 23,236 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Inv Advisors Ltd Company owns 6,572 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.31% or 1.91M shares. Spc Fincl Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 26,549 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 214,962 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Liability invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 8,374 are owned by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Braun Stacey Associate Inc, New York-based fund reported 176,168 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alexandria Ltd Liability stated it has 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Longer Investments holds 19,733 shares. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Savant Lc accumulated 57,243 shares or 1.12% of the stock. 263,136 are held by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt reported 4,540 shares. Hamlin Ltd Com holds 3.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 754,947 shares.

