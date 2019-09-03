Route One Investment Company LP Has Lowered Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Stake as Stock Rose; Cohen Lawrence B Has Increased Holding in Mastercard (MA)

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 818,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 4.27M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.51 million, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 305,340 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 7,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 17.06 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy sees outperformance in North America – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML digs into hardlines retail – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 1.04 million shares to 10.84 million shares, valued at $74.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 97,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centerbridge Ptnrs Lp holds 18.74% or 2.37 million shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp has 183,491 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 2,523 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation accumulated 0% or 185 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 13,524 shares. Manor Road Cap Partners Limited Co holds 1.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 100,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 89,300 shares. Moreover, Timucuan Asset Fl has 5.73% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Paragon Cap Management invested in 39 shares. 18,000 are held by Lyon Street Cap Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mastercard Announces Webcast of Investment Community Meeting – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Mastercard Launches Its Own Restaurant – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 433,314 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc has invested 1.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Caprock Group Inc has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, Delaware-based fund reported 108,037 shares. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 720 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 137,265 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Na holds 610 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northeast Investment Management owns 22,400 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.66% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 328,514 shares. Ithaka Grp Limited Liability holds 6.68% or 178,058 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp holds 54,065 shares. 1,535 are held by Gsa Cap Partners Llp. Congress Asset Mgmt Comm Ma invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).