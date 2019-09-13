Route One Investment Company LP Has Increased Post Holdings (POST) Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Kdi Capital Partners Llc

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 772.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 4,189 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93 million, up from 480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.66. About 825,971 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 20/03/2018 – Metro Ottawa: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 44,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.97 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620.20M, up from 5.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.19. About 148,952 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Acquisitive Alibaba Confronts Life Without Jack Ma – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Capital Holding Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,744 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc owns 4,528 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. S R Schill owns 1,766 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Com holds 3.53% or 311,596 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Company Inc accumulated 4,161 shares. Regal Invest Llc has invested 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schnieders Capital Management Limited Liability has 1,342 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Australia-based Amp Cap Ltd has invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Colony Group Llc owns 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,891 shares. 4,541 are held by Alley Co Ltd Co. Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 148 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De has 261,089 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. 4,780 were reported by Foster Dykema Cabot Communications Ma. Old Dominion invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) by 56,431 shares to 139,738 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,706 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 138,000 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $274.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $196,256 activity.